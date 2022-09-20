Pensions Management Institute

UK pensions minister Guy Opperman leaves post after record five years

People Moves

UK pensions minister Guy Opperman leaves post after record five years

clock 20 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Greece to toughen golden visa rules in surprise move 

15 September 2022 • 1 min read
02

One of Europe's biggest money launderers arrested in Costa del Sol 

16 September 2022 • 3 min read
03

Robeco takes back Amundi heavy hitter as head of global sales and marketing 

16 September 2022 • 2 min read
04

Dubai Court of Appeal orders British businessman to pay $1.25bn to Denmark in tax fraud case

16 September 2022 • 1 min read
05

UAE and Saudi central banks to take joint enforcement measures on the insurance sector

20 September 2022 • 1 min read
06

Central Bank of Ireland fines Danske Bank €1.8m in landmark passport case

16 September 2022 • 5 min read