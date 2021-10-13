Palladium Hotel Group

Deutsche Bank claims €500m lawsuit over derivatives losses is 'without foundation'

Banking

Deutsche Bank claims €500m lawsuit over derivatives losses is 'without foundation'

clock 13 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Winners of the International Investment Awards 2021

08 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Ten most highly rated funds revealed among European fund selectors

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Join us for the II Awards

06 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

First female becomes CEO of UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority

11 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

EU lawmakers criticise inaction in debate on Pandora Papers

07 October 2021 • 3 min read
06

Jersey headquartered JTC buys $16bn AUM firm in US

07 October 2021 • 3 min read