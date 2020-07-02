OP-Pohjola

Equity overweight still justified, say Pohjola analysts

Jarkko Soikkeli, equity strategist, and Jukka Ruotinen, head of Fixed Income and FX Research at Pohjola Bank in Finland, argue that global economic recovery suggests that investors are right to take an overweight equity stance, and seek out higher yielding...

OP-Pohjola wealth management earnings jump 125%

Finnish financial group OP-Pohjola has reported a 124.9% increase in pre-tax earnings from its wealth management business in the first two quarters of 2013, compared to the same period last year.

Hedge fund researcher wins OP-Pohjola award

Finnish financial group OP-Pohjola's Group Research Foundation Doctoral Thesis competition has awarded its prize of €10,000 to Petri Jylhä, for his work "Essays on the Economics of Hedge Funds".

Funds not top of latest Finnish consumer barometer

Finnish consumers, if in possession of an additional €100,000 to invest, would pick buy-to-let property, savings or investment accounts, and deposit accounts before putting the money into equities or funds, according to OP-Pohjola Group's latest consumer...

OP-Pohjola blames regulation for personnel cuts

Finnish financial services group OP-Pohjola has cited cost pressures imposed by regulatory changes for its announcement today that it is seeking €150m in savings by the end of 2015 through a personnel restructuring in its Group Central Cooperative Consolidated...

Electric bond launched by Pohjola

Finnish bank Pohjola is launching an index-linked bond investing in the Nordic electricity spot price, which will list on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki.