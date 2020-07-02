OP-Pohjola
Equity overweight still justified, say Pohjola analysts
Jarkko Soikkeli, equity strategist, and Jukka Ruotinen, head of Fixed Income and FX Research at Pohjola Bank in Finland, argue that global economic recovery suggests that investors are right to take an overweight equity stance, and seek out higher yielding...
Pohjola's analysts Jarkko Soikkeli and Jukka Ruotinen see signs of life in the eurozone
Jarkko Soikkeli, equity strategist, and Jukka Ruotinen, head of Fixed Income and FX Research at Finnish bank Pohjola, part of OP-Pohjola Group, have concluded that they see signs of life in the eurozone once more.
View from Finland's OP-Pohjola is for weak growth, fragile recovery
Reijo Heiskanen, chief economist at Finland's OP-Pohjola group, has forecast continued weak growth in both Finland and the broader eurozone into next year.
OP-Pohjola wealth management earnings jump 125%
Finnish financial group OP-Pohjola has reported a 124.9% increase in pre-tax earnings from its wealth management business in the first two quarters of 2013, compared to the same period last year.
Data fraud rises up agenda of financial services clients, says OP Pohjola
Results of a survey of Finns suggests data security is becoming an increasingly important issue that financial services providers must tackle if they are to successfully roll out more digital services, according to OP Pohjola.
Banks highlighted in latest OP-Pohjola Group survey of Finns
A TNS Gallup survey on behalf of Finland's OP-Pohjola Group has found that two-thirds of those questioned believe financial planning needs to continue post-retirement.
AUM up but cost ratio deteriorates in OP Pohjola's latest quarter
OP Pohjola, one of Finland's biggest financial groups, has reported its asset management business continued to strip out costs and increase its AUM in the first quarter of 2013, but that its operating cost/income ratio still deteriorated.
Pohjola property fof gets €100m before first close
Finland's Pohjola Property Management has closed its new international property fund of funds for institutional investor - Real Estate Debt and Secondaries Ky (REDS) - after accumulating €100m.
Hedge fund researcher wins OP-Pohjola award
Finnish financial group OP-Pohjola's Group Research Foundation Doctoral Thesis competition has awarded its prize of €10,000 to Petri Jylhä, for his work "Essays on the Economics of Hedge Funds".
Pohjola's analysts on looking for yield in a slow growth environment
Jarkko Soikkeli, equity strategist, and Jukka Ruotinen, head of Fixed Income and FX Research at Finland's Pohjola outline the assets they think will perform in the current environment.
Funds not top of latest Finnish consumer barometer
Finnish consumers, if in possession of an additional €100,000 to invest, would pick buy-to-let property, savings or investment accounts, and deposit accounts before putting the money into equities or funds, according to OP-Pohjola Group's latest consumer...
Focus on industry M&A: Expectations vary across Nordic markets
Expectation of M&A activity varies considerably across the Nordic region, according to asset managers and banks based in local markets.
OP-Pohjola blames regulation for personnel cuts
Finnish financial services group OP-Pohjola has cited cost pressures imposed by regulatory changes for its announcement today that it is seeking €150m in savings by the end of 2015 through a personnel restructuring in its Group Central Cooperative Consolidated...
Finland's OP-Pohjola completes Arum purchase from Skandia Life
OP-Pohjola, the Finnish banking and insurance group, has completed its acauisition of Arum Investment Insurance, the life insurance company previously held by Skandia Life Assurance Company, part of Old Mutual.
Finland's OP-Pohjola reports "solid performance" in first half despite eurozone crisis
Finnish financial services group OP-Pohjola has reported first half pre-tax earnings of €337m, slightly down on the €366m reported for the same period last year as its life and non-life insurance business struggled.
OP-Pohjola points to tripling of mobile banking in Finland
Finland's OP-Pohjola Group is launching mobile services for experienced investors, citing a survey of 5,000 people in Finland by TNS Gallup, suggests that use of mobile banking services is set to triple.
Finland's Pohjola issues Eurostoxx 50 index linked bond
Pohjola Bank, part of the OP-Pohjola group in Finland, will issue its €40m Pohjola Eurooppa Indeksi VIII/2012 on 4 July this year, indexed against the Eurostoxx 50 index and targeting retail investors.
OP-Pohjola Group Research Foundation's first merit award to Professor Bengt Holmström
Finland's OP-Pohjola Group Research Foundation has granted its first €40,000 merit award to Bengt Holmström, professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Finland's Pohjola does European-first branch deal with Bank of China
Pohjola Bank is the first European bank to sign a deal with Bank of China that will enable it to operate a desk within a European bank branch office.
Finnish bank Pohjola to list index-linked bond on NasdaqOMX
Pohjola Bank is issuing a €40m domestic index-linked bond, Pohjola Tutkimuksen Tähdet V/2012 (Pohjola Research Stars V/2012), which will list on NasdaqOMX Helsinki and targets retail investors.
Moody's puts Finland's Pohjola Bank on downgrade notice
Pohjola Bank's financial strength rating has been put on notice of a possible two-notch downgrade, Moody's Investors Service warns.
Pohjola Bank reports falling income from asset management
Finland's Pohjola Bank reported full year results today showing that earnings from its asset managment business fell 13% to €27m during 2011 compared to earnings of €31m in 2010.
Electric bond launched by Pohjola
Finnish bank Pohjola is launching an index-linked bond investing in the Nordic electricity spot price, which will list on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki.