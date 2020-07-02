ODIN Fund Management
Odin confirms details of Europa SMB and Europe funds merger
Norway's Odin Fund Management has confirmed completion of the proposed merger of its Europa SMB and Europe funds.
Odin's Claes Feldman discusses Sweden equity advantages
Claes Feldman, managing director at Odin Fonder in Stockholm, has outlined the advantatges of investing in Swedish equity (in Swedish).
Norway's Odin picks government fund head to be new chief executive
Rune Selmar is taking over as chief executive of Odin Forvaltning in Norway, following his role at the Norwegian Government's Norfund - the Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries.
Fund selector sniffs out a bargain
Swedish business publication Affärsvärlden has kicked off its annual investment competition by asking Signe, a Basset Hound, to pick her favourite funds.
Nordic managers share their views on regulation, investment trends, and expansion
ODIN Fund Management's chief executive Leif Ola Rød, Delphi Funds senior portfolio manager Espen Furnes, and Lannebo Fonder founder Anders Lannebo talk about the challenges and opportunities they see from the region.
Nordic equities still good value says ODIN manager
Nils Petter Hollekim, senior portfolio manager at ODIN Fund Management says price/book and price/earnings figures suggest upside still exists for Nordic equities, particularly those exposed to faster growing emerging markets.
Passive beats active in new Swedish study
Actively managed Sweden funds fail to live up to expectations and are outperformed by passive index funds, according to the results of new research carried out by students at Uppsala University and reported by Affärsvärlden.