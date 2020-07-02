ODIN Fund Management

Fund selector sniffs out a bargain

Swedish business publication Affärsvärlden has kicked off its annual investment competition by asking Signe, a Basset Hound, to pick her favourite funds.

Nordic equities still good value says ODIN manager

Nils Petter Hollekim, senior portfolio manager at ODIN Fund Management says price/book and price/earnings figures suggest upside still exists for Nordic equities, particularly those exposed to faster growing emerging markets.

Passive beats active in new Swedish study

Actively managed Sweden funds fail to live up to expectations and are outperformed by passive index funds, according to the results of new research carried out by students at Uppsala University and reported by Affärsvärlden.