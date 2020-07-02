Nykredit
Danish banks pass EBA test, but ratings remain challenging
Finanstilsynet, the Danish FSA, has said that local banks remain strong after the European Banking Authority published the final results of its EU-wide capital exercise.
Denmark's Nykredit picks MSCI for ESG research and ratings
Nykredit, one of Denmark's biggest financial services providers, has picked MSCI ESG Research to provide environmental, social and governance (ESG) research, ratings and screening tools.
Standard Life to manage Nykredit's European Corporate Bond portfolio
UK manager Standard Life Investments has been appointed to manage Denmark's Nykredit's €80m segregated European Corporate Bond portfolio.
Magnus Kristensen new senior VP Scandinavian Distribution at Neuberger Berman
Magnus Kristensen is joining Neuberger Berman as senior vice president of Scandinavian Distribution for Neuberger Berman.