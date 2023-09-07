NSIA

National Security & Investment Act is 'a core consideration' for investors in UK businesses

Legal

National Security & Investment Act is 'a core consideration' for investors in UK businesses

clock 07 September 2023 • 5 min read
Understanding the National Security and Investment Act 2021

Comment

Understanding the National Security and Investment Act 2021

clock 10 February 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Portugal's NHR 'might be phased out' in one year's time amid new direction of travel

16 November 2023 • 6 min read
02

SJP tackles shareholder dissent over executive pay

15 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Manulife IM to acquire London-based alternative credit manager CQS

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Global investors grow sceptical of corporate sustainability reporting

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

SFO arrests seven after dawn raids in Axiom Ince 'missing client money' probe

15 November 2023 • 1 min read
06

Paul Maynard appointed as minister for pensions

16 November 2023 • 3 min read