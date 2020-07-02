Nordnet

Wells Fargo funds on Nordnet platform for Finland

Wells Fargo Asset Management has been added to fund distribution platform Nordnet for the Finnish market, where 11 subfunds to its Luxembourg based Worldwide Fund Ucits will be available to local investors.

Nordnet's customers sell Russia funds, adopt caution

Net sales of funds through March have been lower than in the first two months of the year, with a clear trend in redemptions from Russia funds, according to Nordnet, the Swedish fund supermarket.

Sun rising in the Nordics for Legg Mason
Peter Andersson, director of business development at Legg Mason, talks about the firm’s objectives in strengthening its local presence in Nordic markets