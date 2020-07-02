Nordnet
Wells Fargo funds on Nordnet platform for Finland
Wells Fargo Asset Management has been added to fund distribution platform Nordnet for the Finnish market, where 11 subfunds to its Luxembourg based Worldwide Fund Ucits will be available to local investors.
Nordnet's customers sell Russia funds, adopt caution
Net sales of funds through March have been lower than in the first two months of the year, with a clear trend in redemptions from Russia funds, according to Nordnet, the Swedish fund supermarket.
Nordnet Swedish customers show appetite for risk
Swedish online bank Nordnet reports that its funds customers shifted their purchasing towards riskier assets in February and increased their level of trading.
Few Swedes interested in new savings format, report Nordnet, Avanza
Sweden's new investment savings account (Investeringssparkonto) is attracting little attention from regular savers, according to a survey by Nordnet.
Sun rising in the Nordics for Legg Mason
Peter Andersson, director of business development at Legg Mason, talks about the firm’s objectives in strengthening its local presence in Nordic markets