Newedge

Newedge unveils FX and PB platform

Multi-asset brokerage and clearing provider Newedge has launched today a new foreign exchange and prime brokerage platform.

Newedge expands clearing services offering with French banks

Brokerage and clearing company Newedge has developed its clearing facilities for interest rate swaps (IRS), in partnership with Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Bank and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.