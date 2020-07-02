Newedge
Angela Osborne at Newedge sees repo market change in response to overnight cash demands
The days of relying on banks to accept unsecured overnight cash and be paid for it are no longer a guarantee says Angela Osborne co-head of Agency Cash Management at multi-asset brokerage and clearing house Newedge.
Newedge becomes exclusive swap counterparty of Ucits fund by EEA Fund Management
Prime brokerage Newedge has been appointed as exclusive swap counterparty to the Ucits-compliant EEA Diversified Trends fund. The Ireland-domiciled fund is managed by EEA Fund Management.
Newedge unveils FX and PB platform
Multi-asset brokerage and clearing provider Newedge has launched today a new foreign exchange and prime brokerage platform.
Newedge appoints Ghislaine Mattlinger as Group CFO
Multi-asset brokerage and clearing house Newedge has appointed Ghislaine Mattlinger as group chief financial officer (CFO) and member of the Newedge Executive Committee.
Newedge hires for its Alternative Investment Solutions business
The global multi-asset broker Newedge has boosted its Alternative Investment Solutions (AIS) group, a part of the firm's Prime Clearing Services.
Fidessa expands multi-asset clientele with Newedge win
Fidessa has become the latest investment software vendor to expand the reach of its multi-asset activities, as it was selected by broker Newedge for its global equity and derivatives trading.
Newedge appoints Babule as US chief executive
Brokerage and clearing company Newedge has appointed Antoine Babule as chief executive for Newedge USA.
Newedge expands clearing services offering with French banks
Brokerage and clearing company Newedge has developed its clearing facilities for interest rate swaps (IRS), in partnership with Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Bank and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.
Volatile summer feeds the appetite for fear funds
Investors are beginning to see volatility as something that can be exploited, rather than feared, writes Lukas Sustala.