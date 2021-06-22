Natixis (Ossiam)

Ossiam adds two to French sales team

Ossiam, the Paris-based smart beta investment manager and affiliate of Natixis Global Asset Management (NGAM), has appointed two new sales people to cover French wholesale distribution and institutional clients.

Alternatively weighted risk premium indexes gain momentum

As risky stocks continue to be scrutinised by investors, alternatively weighted risk premium indexes, designed to outperform market-capped indexes by investing in the least volatile stocks, have been attracting institutional investors.

Ossiam lists ETFs on SIX Swiss Exchange

Ossiam, a provider of specialist exchange traded funds, has listed its ETFs on SIX - Swiss Exchange. These specialist ETFs are based on minimum variance and equal weight investment strategies.