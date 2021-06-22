Natixis (Ossiam)
Ossiam discusses ETFs with NYSE Euronext
Isabelle Bourcier, head of Business Development at Ossiam, has taken part in a discussion with Nyse Euronext around investment strategies and the place of ETFs.
Ossiam adds two to French sales team
Ossiam, the Paris-based smart beta investment manager and affiliate of Natixis Global Asset Management (NGAM), has appointed two new sales people to cover French wholesale distribution and institutional clients.
Smart beta sets the pace for reform of passive investment sector
Robust debate is swirling around so-called smart beta - the indexation strategy - and poses the question whether this could be seen as truly transforming the investment scene, or whether it is just another marketing gimmick.
Ossiam goes global with minimum variance ETFs
Ossiam, a Paris-based smart beta exchange traded fund manager, has launched a minimum variance ETF investing in global developed equity markets.
Source launches 14 ETFs on SIX Swiss Exchange.
SIX Swiss Exchange has announced the addition of 14 new ETFs from Source, the London-based ETF provider.
Ossiam launches emerging markets ETF
Ossiam prepares emerging markets ETF for launch
Alternatively weighted risk premium indexes gain momentum
As risky stocks continue to be scrutinised by investors, alternatively weighted risk premium indexes, designed to outperform market-capped indexes by investing in the least volatile stocks, have been attracting institutional investors.
Ossiam lists ETFs on SIX Swiss Exchange
Ossiam, a provider of specialist exchange traded funds, has listed its ETFs on SIX - Swiss Exchange. These specialist ETFs are based on minimum variance and equal weight investment strategies.
Ossiam launches low volatility ETFs
Ossiam, a French ETF provider, is rolling out a series of ETF products that offer an alternative to the traditional equity market cap-weighted indices.