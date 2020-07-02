Moscow Exchange

Russia national depository adopts settlement function

Russia’s National Settlement Depository (NSD) has taken over all the cash and securities settlement functions previously conducted by the Depository Clearing Company (DCC) and the RTS Settlement Chamber of the Moscow Stock Exchange.

Blackrock to invest in Russia's MICEX

Leading investment firm Blackrock plans to invest in the Moscow MICEX-RTS stock exchange, marking its first direct investment into Russia, according to local news sources.

UniCredit sells stake in Moscow stock exchange

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a $10bn Russian government-sponsored fund, and global private equity firm Cartesian Capital Group have bought stakes in the Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS from Italian banking group UniCredit.