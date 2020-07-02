Moscow Exchange
Russian market fails to rally on positive US election news
Despite the fact that Barack Obama’s victory in the US election yesterday spells out good news for Russia, the local equity market has failed to rebound at the news.
Index tracking funds in Russia bottom of investors' shopping lists
Index tracking funds in Russia have continued to see outflows. Despite their relatively low risk profile compared to equities, they have failed to attract local investors.
Otkritie appoints ex-president of Moscow Exchange CEO
Ruben Aganbegyan has joined Otkritie Financial Corporation in Moscow as CEO and chairman of the managing board.
BlackRock makes second investment in Russia with RDIF
BlackRock Investment Management has made another investment together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), this time in a medical company MD Medical Group.
Moscow Stock Exchange preps access to foreign futures
The Moscow Stock Exchange is looking at launching foreign equity futures for Russian investors.
TKB BNP Paribas' Russian equity funds beat peers again in Q3
Equity funds managed by TKB BNP Paribas Investment Partners in Russia has been doing well this year. They keep topping the fund rankings put together by mutual fund information platform Investfunds.
Russia national depository adopts settlement function
Russia’s National Settlement Depository (NSD) has taken over all the cash and securities settlement functions previously conducted by the Depository Clearing Company (DCC) and the RTS Settlement Chamber of the Moscow Stock Exchange.
Blackrock to invest in Russia's MICEX
Leading investment firm Blackrock plans to invest in the Moscow MICEX-RTS stock exchange, marking its first direct investment into Russia, according to local news sources.
IEPlus: Russia gathers finance officials to discuss investment opportunities
Yesterday saw the opening of the 11th international investment forum in Sochi, Russia. Its aim is to bring together industry professionals to discuss Russia's competitive advantage, the need for new financial instruments and the development of the infrastructure...
Russia's long-term investors put faith in bank deposits
Russian pension funds and asset managers are flocking away from equities, towards bank deposits, reflecting the tendency that has prevailed among local retail investors all year.
VTB brings Russian funds to foreign investors
VTB Capital Investment Management has launched two new funds investing in Russia and the CIS.
Russia's small mutual fund industry battles with bank alternatives
Russia’s fledgling mutual fund management industry has its biggest battle on the home front: local bank deposit rates provide investors with a trusted and lower-risk alternative to fund investing.
UniCredit sells stake in Moscow stock exchange
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a $10bn Russian government-sponsored fund, and global private equity firm Cartesian Capital Group have bought stakes in the Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS from Italian banking group UniCredit.
VTB issues new Russian debt market product
Russia's VTB Group has launched a new product platform for the domestic debt market.
Otkritie Capital appoints new global electronic trading head
Otkritie Capital, the investment banking arm of Otkritie Financial Corporation has appointed Mikhail Sukhobok to head the firm's global electronic trading division which includes direct market access to Russian markets.
Moscow ready to make its move on global markets
Russia has used the traditional end-of-year break to signal its new approach to international investors.