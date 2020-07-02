Morningstar OBSR

OBSR announces fund rating updates

OBSR, part of Morningstar, has announced updates to its ratings of a number of UK-domiciled funds from providers such as Aviva Investors, Franklin and JPM.

OBSR launches five year certificate

Morningstar busines OBSR is launching a new certificate scheme to highlight funds that have held an OBSR Fund Rating for five consecutive years or more with the launch of a new certificate scheme.

Best of the web & events

Jonathan Boyd rounds up the best news and analysis from Investmenteurope.net.

Morningstar announces new ratings scale

Morningstar, the data and funds analysis company, is adjusting the naming of its new global Analyst Ratings system to avoid confusion with credit ratings.

OBSR removes ratings from HSBC LatAm funds

OBSR, the investment fund research and services company, has removed two Latin American equity funds from HSBC from its global fund ratings service following the departure of senior HSBC portfolio manager Jose Cuervo.

OBSR's Andy Brunner's latest asset outlook

Equities are under pressure from short-term factors, but should be buoyed in the medium-term by factors such as above trend global economic growth, says OBSR in its latest monthly Global Investment Strategy note authored by Andy Brunner.