Morningstar OBSR
Morningstar unveils managed portfolio service for UK market
Investment services provider Morningstar has launched a managed portfolio service for advisers in the UK.
Investors should beware Great Rotation, says Morningstar OBSR's Peter Toogood
Peter Toogood, investment director for Morningstar OBSR, says that there are few signs of a big rotation out of bonds into equities.
Morningstar loses two top executives
Morningstar has announced that top executives Richard Romer-Lee and Nigel Whittingham have decided to leave the company.
OBSR cuts rating on Fidelity Moneybuilder, Wealthbuilder funds
The Fidelity Moneybuilder Global and Fidelity Wealthbuilder funds have been lowered to a single ‘A’ rating from ‘AA’ by OBSR, the qualitative research business owned by Morningstar.
OBSR drops rating on BlackRock UK fund
OBSR, part of Morningstar, has lowered its rating on the BlackRock UK fund to 'A' from 'AA', citing the recent manager change.
OBSR announces fund rating updates
OBSR, part of Morningstar, has announced updates to its ratings of a number of UK-domiciled funds from providers such as Aviva Investors, Franklin and JPM.
OBSR updates global fund ratings
Further ratings changes have been announced by OBSR following its Global Funds Ratings Meeting in October.
*** N/A Best of the web & events
Jonathan Boyd rounds up the best news and analysis from www.investmenteurope.net
OBSR launches five year certificate
Morningstar busines OBSR is launching a new certificate scheme to highlight funds that have held an OBSR Fund Rating for five consecutive years or more with the launch of a new certificate scheme.
Best of the web & events
Jonathan Boyd rounds up the best news and analysis from Investmenteurope.net.
Morningstar announces new ratings scale
Morningstar, the data and funds analysis company, is adjusting the naming of its new global Analyst Ratings system to avoid confusion with credit ratings.
OBSR remains neutral stance on equities in latest asset allocation view
Market volatility means that despite share price falls equities still face a possible downside, while yields from fixed income could remain low for a while yet, according to OBSR's latest monthly global investment strategy summary.
Funds: State Street and Amundi ETFs open to new markets, Optimum targets German property, HSBC Brazil fund rating
State Street opens ETF platform to UK market, Amundi ETFs register in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland, Optimum taps Berlin property market, HSBC Brazil equity fund loses A rating.
OBSR removes ratings from HSBC LatAm funds
OBSR, the investment fund research and services company, has removed two Latin American equity funds from HSBC from its global fund ratings service following the departure of senior HSBC portfolio manager Jose Cuervo.
Funds: Martin Currie, Prudential/RCM, AXA IM rating, OSBR Lux/Ire ratings, Threadneedle
Martin Currie to launch Lux emerging markets product, Prudential chooses RCM BRIC fund, AXA departures prompt fund rating suspension, OSBR issues Lux and Ire fund ratings, Threadneedle hits one year for Lux commodities fund.
People Moves: SLI, LGIM, Investec, Mercer, Towers Watson
SLI appoints three fund selectors, LGIM recruits head of global rates from Aberdeen, Investec hires clean power adviser, Mercer recruits retirement specialist from rival, Towers Watson merges investment research teams.
Funds: FE crown ratings, Skandia, Schroders UK midcap rating, Source/BoA ML, Octopus - update
Twenty-two new funds gain three crowns in FE ratings, Skandia International picks up emerging markets funds for offshore range, Schroder UK midcap fund loses OBSR AA rating, Source and BoA ML team up for emerging markets ETF, Octopus hits three years...
OBSR's Andy Brunner's latest asset outlook
Equities are under pressure from short-term factors, but should be buoyed in the medium-term by factors such as above trend global economic growth, says OBSR in its latest monthly Global Investment Strategy note authored by Andy Brunner.
Morningstar launches new funds rating scale in UK for Q4
Morningstar is implementing a unified ratings system for its qualitative forward-looking research, which will see funds rated 'AAA', 'AA', 'A', 'Neutral', or 'Negative'.
Funds update: Fidelity and ING IM ratings, Merchant Capital Ucits, Citi Lux securities desk
Fidelity loses Swiss fund rating, ING IM Liquid Euro fund gains top rating, five Ucits funds set to launch on Merchant Capital platform, Citi opens Lux securities desk
Funds update: Standard Life, Invesco, State Street/AllianceBernstein, FCP
UK mutual fund assets at Standard Life reap over £10bn, Invesco departure prompts fund rating withdrawal, State Street to produce KIIDs on behalf of AllianceBernstein Lux, UK boutique tenders bioethanol plant investment opportunity.
Slippage in forecasts triggers rethink of global outlook
Old Broad Street Research says in its latest global investment strategy note that growth rates predicted for 2011 into 2012 are marginally off following a challenging first quarter to the year.
LV = Europe ex-UK fund removed from ratings service
LVAM has had its Europe ex-UK fund removed from the OBSR Fund Ratings Service, following the departures of co-managers Mark Page and Laurent Millet.