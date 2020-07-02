Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Italy's MPS to hire 100 private bankers in 2013
Siena-based Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has confirmed a recruitement strategy aimed at hiring about 100 private bankers to expand its network across the Italian territory.

Italy's MPS hires from Azimut, Fideuram
Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) has appointed a number of financial advisers to its network. The Siena-based bank hired Mauro Gaeta, Carlo Castagnoli and Aristide Tondini from Azimut.

Italy's MPS pushes ahead with Antonveneta merger
Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the country's third largest lender, is pushing ahead with the merger of its subsidiary Banca Antonveneta, strongly supported by chief executive Fabrizio Viola.

MPS Foundation confirms debt repayment agreement
Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) Foundation, the controlling shareholder of Italian third largest bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has confirmed it has reached a temporary agreement with its creditors on the repayment of the €1bn debts owed by the...

Romito quits Italy's MPS after 20-year career
Nicola Romito (pictured), deputy general manager of Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) has left the group after almost 20 years, the bank has confirmed.

Investors are re-pricing risk on Italian banks, S&P warns

Pricing of the bonds and credit default swaps of three major Italian banks suggests that investors attach to those assets a higher risk profile than the one assigned by Standard & Poor's, the rating agency has warned.