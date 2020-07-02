Monte dei Paschi di Siena
MPS adds Pimco funds to its offer
Forty-five Pimco’s funds have been added to Monte Paschi di Siena (MPS)’s adviser and private banker offering.
Mussari resigns from Italy's banking association amid derivatives scandal
Giuseppe Mussari, head of the Italian banking association ABI, has resigned from the institution following amid a scandal on the approval of a series of derivative contracts at Monte dei Paschi di Siena, while he was chairman of the bank.
Italy's MPS to hire 100 private bankers in 2013
Siena-based Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has confirmed a recruitement strategy aimed at hiring about 100 private bankers to expand its network across the Italian territory.
Italy's MPS hires from Azimut, Fideuram
Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) has appointed a number of financial advisers to its network. The Siena-based bank hired Mauro Gaeta, Carlo Castagnoli and Aristide Tondini from Azimut.
Italy's MPS appoints Fanti as head of private banking
Italy's Banca Monte Paschi di Siena has appointed Francesco Fanti as head of the private banking business.
Italy's MPS pushes ahead with Antonveneta merger
Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the country's third largest lender, is pushing ahead with the merger of its subsidiary Banca Antonveneta, strongly supported by chief executive Fabrizio Viola.
Behavioral funds' performance based on season, MPS finds
Behavioral funds’ performance follows seasonal patterns, and tend to outperform more traditional funds in positive markets, according to research published by Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
Government could take stake in Italy's MPS, analysts warn
Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) could face a reduction in assets controlled by its shareholders, which would see the government directly taking a stake in the country's third biggest bank.
Italy's UBI to cut 1,500 jobs as MPS staff go on strike
Italy’s bank UBI Banca has become one of the latest eurozone companies to announce a restructuring plan to achieve a more efficient business model.
MPS Foundation confirms debt repayment agreement
Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) Foundation, the controlling shareholder of Italian third largest bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has confirmed it has reached a temporary agreement with its creditors on the repayment of the €1bn debts owed by the...
Romito quits Italy's MPS after 20-year career
Nicola Romito (pictured), deputy general manager of Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) has left the group after almost 20 years, the bank has confirmed.
Investors are re-pricing risk on Italian banks, S&P warns
Pricing of the bonds and credit default swaps of three major Italian banks suggests that investors attach to those assets a higher risk profile than the one assigned by Standard & Poor's, the rating agency has warned.