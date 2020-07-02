Momentum Global Investment
Managers ponder what is in store for year ahead
InvestmentEurope has rounded up some of the views of what the current year could hold for investors across both traditional and alternative asset classes.
African bonds an asset class boosted by the cheap dollar - Momentum's Lashbrook
David Lashbrook, head of Africa Investment Strategies at Momentum Global Investment Management, puts Africa's record hard currency bond issuance into context and provides his outlook for the market.
Momentum launches Africa Fixed Income Fund
Momentum Global Investment Management has announced the launch of an Africa Fixed Income Fund, aimed at institutional investors looking to benefit from opportunities arising from the economic and demographic fundamentals that Africa has to offer.
Long term investors unprepared for inflation - Momentum Global White Paper
A White Paper published by Momentum Global Investment Management suggests that a lack of awareness of the risks posed by inflation to long term investments could have a severe impact on the real value of tomorrow’s pensions and investments.
Allocators rediscover an appetite for less liquid assets
The struggle to find yield from the most liquid assets is leading fund managers and asset allocators to consider different types of liquidity in their portfolios.
Fund selector views on fees, mergers & acquisition
The fund selector community has again raised the issue of fees paid for poor performance. They also debate the challenge of takeover.
Hedge fund fees rise as industry demand returns
Hedge fund fees have been the focus of intense discussion in recent times, but certain investors say that better managers deserve the fees they earn