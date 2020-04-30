Middle East Hub

The Middle East is home to some of the fastest-growing and most successful wealth management companies in the world. The portfolios of high net worth individuals in the Middle East are outperforming their counterparts across the globe.

Estimates put the potential growth for the region's wealth management industry at $800bn. Fund management, family offices and citizenship are among the burgeoning sectors in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Islamic banking is thriving across cities as diverse as Dubai and Beirut. The GCC has some of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds and is in the process of becoming a fintech hub.

With the fast-paced economies of the Gulf and a surging readership across the region, it was only logical to make the Middle East a special focus of our daily coverage of world events.

International Investment's Middle East Hub will keep you up-to-date with all the latest wealth management developments from across the region, and across all sectors.

Every day, we update the Hub with new stories, comment and analysis that IFAs, foreign investors and wealth managers based in the region and beyond will find indispensable.

