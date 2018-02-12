Home
Michael Ohanessian
Praemium unveils online account-opening process for UK SIPP biz
Fintech
12 February 2018
Praemium seen likely to invest more in UK pensions market after 'record inflows'
Fintech
10 January 2018
Record inflows continue at Praemium in Q3
Fintech
10 October 2017
Praemium posts 'record' FY profit, driven by managed accounts biz
Investments
14 August 2017
Praemium board clears recently-reinstated CEO Ohanessian
Platforms
24 May 2017
Ohanessian re-appointed on ‘interim’ basis as Praemium CEO
Platforms
15 May 2017
Shareholders oust Praemium board; Ohanessian return seen likely
Platforms
12 May 2017
Praemium chairman explains Ohanessian decision as meeting date set
Platforms
04 April 2017
Praemium agrees to shareholders’ meeting, vote on board
Platforms
22 March 2017
Shareholder ‘bunfight’ errupts in Oz, in wake of Praemium CEO’s termination
Platforms
16 March 2017
Praemium names interim CEO to succeed Ohanessian
Platforms
06 March 2017
Ohanessian’s employment as Praemium CEO ‘terminated’
Platforms
22 February 2017
Praemium reports record first-half earnings on reduced int’l losses
Insurance
13 February 2017
Praemium reports FUA up 29% in 2016
Investments
13 January 2017
Praemium reports 'record inflows' in int'l biz, as FUA surpass £1bn for first time
Investments
12 October 2016
Praemium’s profits leap in year on SMA biz
Platforms
15 August 2016
SMA specialist Praemium sees record inflows
Platforms
18 January 2016
Most read
Falling morale hits HSBC staff ahead of job cuts
HSBC to cull senior executives in strategy shake-up
Goldman Sachs executive banned for life from banking industry over 1MDB
Non-resident investors to benefit from India's abolition of dividend distribution tax
US expats in UAE unite against FATCA