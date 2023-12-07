MetLife Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt Fund

MetLife Investment Management Europe launches its first UCITS fund

Funds

MetLife Investment Management Europe launches its first UCITS fund

clock 07 December 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

SFO seizes £450k from CEO and senior exec over half billion global finance fraud

06 December 2023 • 1 min read
02

UAE enacts 'broad-ranging' new e-commerce law

06 December 2023 • 2 min read
03

Brown Advisory makes three senior hires to its international advisory board

06 December 2023 • 3 min read
04

Evelyn Partners buys tax specialist practice Harwood Hutton

05 December 2023 • 1 min read
05

Marlborough unveils rebrand to help drive 'ambitious' growth strategy

05 December 2023 • 2 min read
06

EFAMA calls for 'alternative solutions' to EC retail investment plans

01 December 2023 • 2 min read