Mediobanca
Banca Esperia strengthens private bankers' team
Italy's Banca Esperia, Mediobanca and Banca Mediolanum's private bank, has added Michele Forti to its team of bankers.
Italy's Mediobanca hires manager for new platform
Paolo Cuniberti has been appointed head of Alternative Asset Management at Mediobanca.
Italy likely to need bailout, Mediobanca warns
Italy is likely to need a bailout as the country slides into deeper fiscal crisis and a credit crunch spreads to large companies, Mediobanca's analyst Antonio Guglielmi has warned.
