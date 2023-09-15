Mairead McGuinness

EU regulators 'look to future' of SFDR application in financial services with in-depth questionnaire

ESG

EU regulators 'look to future' of SFDR application in financial services with in-depth questionnaire

clock 15 September 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

II Awards 2023 Finalists/Shortlist revealed

14 September 2023 • 7 min read
02

II Awards 2023 - readers/members votes now open!

12 September 2023 • 3 min read
03

Holborn Assets appoints Pablo Ostrick, hires 25 advisers for 'golden visa surge'

14 September 2023 • 2 min read
04

Polar Capital opens a new office in Sweden

14 September 2023 • 2 min read