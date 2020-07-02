LuxFLAG
LuxFLAG European ESG label launched
LuxFLAG, the Luxembourg Fund Labelling Agency, has announced the launch of the LuxFlag ESG label, which will be granted to investment funds meeting specific environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.
Amsterdam Professional Investor Forum - The Pictures!
InvestmentEurope's Professional Investor Forum took place in Amsterdam during the second week of October. Here is a selection of key moments.
Daniel Dax to deliver LuxFLAG keynote at Amsterdam Forum
Daniel Dax, general manager at LuxFLAG, the Luxembourg based non-profit organisation developed to support sustainable investments, will deliver the keynote introduction to InvestmentEurope's Professional Investor Forum in Amsterdam on 8 October.
LuxFLAG confirms growth in assets labelled
LuxFLAG, the fund labelling agency based in Luxembourg, says its Microfinance and Environment labels respectively have grown to cover assets of £3.95bn and $907m as of 20 June.