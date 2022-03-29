Lukashenko

European Commission calls to axe investor citizenship schemes with immediate effect  

Expats

European Commission calls to axe investor citizenship schemes with immediate effect  

clock 29 March 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

DFSA impose hefty fines on Cayman Islands and UAE linked firms over financial breaches 

23 March 2022 • 2 min read
02

St Lucia joins cluster of Caribbean islands in investment citizenship ban on Russians

22 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

Top ten expat retirement spots revealed as Covid spurs surge of interest

22 March 2022 • 4 min read
04

Former fund pioneer who led Fidelity Investments with contrarian views dies 

25 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

Portugal fast tracks revision of law that allowed oligarch Abramovich to gain citizenship

22 March 2022 • 1 min read
06

41 Luxembourg-domiciled funds suspended due to Russia exposure

24 March 2022 • 1 min read