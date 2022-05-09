Liz Truss

Decision on UK direct rule for British Virgin Islands expected within days 

Legal

Decision on UK direct rule for British Virgin Islands expected within days 

clock 09 May 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

The biggest money laundering scandals in history

06 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

UK minister in British Virgin Islands for tense governance talks amid protests 

03 May 2022 • 3 min read
03

More millennials than baby boomers or GenX have a financial adviser finds major global report

04 May 2022 • 7 min read
04

Two thirds surge in Dubai property sales to Russians

06 May 2022 • 1 min read
05

Sanlam and Allianz combine operations in Africa to create insurance giant

04 May 2022 • 3 min read
06

HSBC faces call to spin off Asia business with Hong Kong listing 

03 May 2022 • 1 min read