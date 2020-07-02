Libya
Manager perspectives on the Arab Spring
One year on from the demonstrations in Egypt’s Tahrir Square, managers polled by the UK’s Association of Investment Companies consider the prospects for investing in the region.
Benjamin Louvet puts faith in future demand for commodities
Prim’ Finance co-founder Benjamin Louvet discusses how to navigate the commodities markets in turbulent market conditions.
*** N/A Best of the web & events
Jonathan Boyd rounds up the best news and analysis from www.investmenteurope.net
SEB sees oil price rising
Oil is likely to rise through today, Monday 28 February, according to oil market technical analysis from Swedish bank SEB.