Investors not sufficiently rewarded for Portugal risk, warns Western Asset manager
Andrew Cormack, portfolio manager at Legg Mason Subsidiary Western Asset, has said that spreads around debt issued by Portugal are not enough to compensate investors for the risk they are taking on in the current environment of uncertainty.
Search for yield leads to positive 2013 outlook on emerging market debt, says Western Asset
Robert Abad, emerging markets portfolio manager at Legg Mason subsidiary Western Asset Management, has said that continued hunger for yield among investors should make 2013 a good year for emerging market debt.
EM bonds more attractive than equities, says Western Asset's Robert Abad
Robert Abad, portfolio manager at Legg Mason subsidiary Western Asset, believes emerging market equities remain more volatile than bonds.
Legg Mason denkt langfristig
Klaus Dahmann, der bei Legg Mason als Niederlassungsleiter für den Vertrieb in Deutschland und Österreich verantwortlich ist, im Gespräch mit InvestmentEurope.
Asian debt now a mainstream asset class, says Western Asset
Investors should view Asian debt as a mainstream asset class and not simply as a subsection of the global bond universe, according to Chia-Liang Lian, manager of the £737m Legg Mason Western Asset Asian Opportunities Fund.
Multi-boutique expertise provides key to growth for Legg Mason
Legg Mason is banking on the expertise offered by its multi-boutique business model to unlock the already crowded Italian market.
Four scenarios spotted for eurozone by Western Asset's Michael Story
Michael Story, economist at Western Asset Management, sees four potential outcomes to the ongoing financial crisis in Europe, particuarly in the eurozone.
Sun rising in the Nordics for Legg Mason
Peter Andersson, director of business development at Legg Mason, talks about the firm’s objectives in strengthening its local presence in Nordic markets
Western AM to increase EM currency exposure
Legg Mason subsidiary Western Asset Management expects emerging market currencies to outperform over the next 18 months and plans to increase its allocation to the asset class.
Europe: as strong as its weakest link, Germany, says Western Asset's Michael Story
Michael Story, economist at Legg Mason subsidiary Western Asset, explains why he sees dangers in the current German status quo.
