Legg Mason (Western Asset)

Legg Mason denkt langfristig

Klaus Dahmann, der bei Legg Mason als Niederlassungsleiter für den Vertrieb in Deutschland und Österreich verantwortlich ist, im Gespräch mit InvestmentEurope.

Sun rising in the Nordics for Legg Mason

Peter Andersson, director of business development at Legg Mason, talks about the firm’s objectives in strengthening its local presence in Nordic markets

Western AM to increase EM currency exposure

Legg Mason subsidiary Western Asset Management expects emerging market currencies to outperform over the next 18 months and plans to increase its allocation to the asset class.