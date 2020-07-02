Lannebo Fonder
Lannebo owners share SEK79m on 2011 results
Swedish boutique Lannebo Fonder had a much more challenging 2011 than 2010, but founder and board chairman Anders Lannebo has still given his blessing to a payout to shareholders in the business.
Lannebo shuffles Swedish smaller companies management
Lannebo Fonder, the boutique known for its smaller companies portfolios in the Swedish market, has amended the position of Peter Rönström from that of joint manager to that of senior advisor.
Swedish central bank stays further rate hikes as gov't debt increases
Continued global financial uncertainty has forced Sweden's central bank (Riksbank) to postpone interest rate hikes, according to a statement issued this morning.
Nordic managers share their views on regulation, investment trends, and expansion
ODIN Fund Management's chief executive Leif Ola Rød, Delphi Funds senior portfolio manager Espen Furnes, and Lannebo Fonder founder Anders Lannebo talk about the challenges and opportunities they see from the region.
Lannebo Fonder looks for controlled growth to branch out of Scandinavia
Anders Lannebo, founder and chairman of the boutique, is keen to grow the firm, but not so fast that it threatens its status for quality asset management.