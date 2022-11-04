KPMG LLP

Dubai FSA imposes its largest ever fine on an auditor 

Regulation

Dubai FSA imposes its largest ever fine on an auditor 

clock 04 November 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Swiss private bank sets up branch in Dubai International Financial Centre 

31 October 2022 • 1 min read
02

Directors banned for 25 years over UK care home investment scheme 

03 November 2022 • 3 min read
03

EC extends in-depth inquiry into Gibraltar's corporate tax regime 

01 November 2022 • 5 min read
04

UK PM Rishi Sunak to press ahead with 'intervention power' over financial regulators

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

Singapore to start trials on digital Singdollar 

31 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

II's Middle East Forum reveals raft of adviser and product trends across the region

02 November 2022 • 3 min read