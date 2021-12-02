Juan Vilarrasa

Barclays Private Bank debuts in Spain with new head for UHNW clients

Business Development

Barclays Private Bank debuts in Spain with new head for UHNW clients

clock 02 December 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Bank of London debuts as first new UK clearing bank in 250 years with global plans

01 December 2021 • 7 min read
02

David Kneeshaw responds to rumours over potential new owner for IFGL

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

India seeks crypto ban as Spanish regulator warns soccer star Iniesta over Binance plug

25 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

New variant sees Bitcoin drop 20% below record highs as EU ratifies crypto cyber threat rules

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Spectrum IFA Group opens office in seventh European country

30 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

Two directors banned for 22 years over ethical water investment scam

29 November 2021 • 1 min read