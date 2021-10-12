Joseph Austin

Warning over new French forced heirship law breaching EU succession rules

Regulation

Warning over new French forced heirship law breaching EU succession rules

clock 12 October 2021 • 6 min read
Most read
01

EU attacked over blacklist decision to drop three jurisdictions

06 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Winners of the International Investment Awards 2021

08 October 2021 • 3 min read
03

Ten most highly rated funds revealed among European fund selectors

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

NFT sales leap 800% to $10.7bn in third quarter

05 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Join us for the II Awards

06 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

First female becomes CEO of UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority

11 October 2021 • 1 min read