Jann Breitenmoser

Man GLG targets water scarcity with new sustainable fund

ESG

Man GLG targets water scarcity with new sustainable fund

clock 01 April 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

European Commission calls to axe investor citizenship schemes with immediate effect  

29 March 2022 • 4 min read
02

Former fund pioneer who led Fidelity Investments with contrarian views dies 

25 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

Zurich Insurance axes Z logo from social media over Russian pro war symbol

28 March 2022 • 1 min read
04

UK ranks fifth in Europe for tax lost to offshore wealth 

28 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

Joe Biden to impose wealth tax on Americans worth more than $100m 

28 March 2022 • 1 min read
06

Zedra to acquire BNP Paribas Jersey Trust Corporation 

28 March 2022 • 2 min read