Jacobi Bitcoin ETF

Former Goldman Sachs director gets Guernsey nod for 'world first' Bitcoin ETF

Cryptocurrencies

Former Goldman Sachs director gets Guernsey nod for 'world first' Bitcoin ETF

clock 18 October 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England 'urgently' warns on crypto crash meltdown amid 'Tether mystery'

14 October 2021 • 4 min read
02

Crypto experts react to Bank of England crash warning amid talk of first SEC bitcoin ETF

15 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

UAE central bank agrees fintech push with Abu Dhabi GM and DIFC

13 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

Authorities swoop on German investment platform over €15m cross-border fraud

12 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

UK judge rules pension losses lawsuit should have happened in Gibraltar

14 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

BNP Paribas AM expands ETF range with 'dark green' launch

12 October 2021 • 1 min read