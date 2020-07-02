Istat
Eurozone unemployment remains stable in May
Eurozone's unemployment rate remained stable at 11.6% in May while slightly dropping from May 2013's 12%, the EU's statistical office Eurostat has revealed.
Italy's domestic demand turning up
The Italian consumer price index rose by 0.1% compared with the previous month and by 0.4% against March 2013, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) has revealed.
Italy's inflation down by 0.1% in February - Istat
The Italian national consumer price index (NIC) decreased by 0.1% compared with the previous month, but rose by 0.5% compared with the same time last year.
Italy's government debt hits record levels in 2013 - Istat
Italy's public debt peaked at 132.6% in 2013, its highest level since 1990, according to the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat).
Italy's unemployment rate hits 12.9% in January
The result, the worst since 1977, was released alongside that of youth unemployment, which spiralled to 42.4%, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) has revealed.
Italy's exports down by 0.1% in 2013 - Istat
Italy's export volumes decreased by 0.1% in 2013 compared with 2012, while imports curbed by 5.5%, the latest report from Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) has revealed.
Italy's economy shows signs of recovery
The Italian GDP has increased by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2013, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) has revealed.
Italy's inflation hits record low since 2009
Italian core inflation was 0.9% in December, down from 1.2% in November, Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) revealed.
Italy's economy did not shrink in Q3
Italy's economy has stopped contracting after two years of decline, according to new official data released this morning, Istat revealed.
Italy's consumer confidence rises - Istat
Consumer confidence has risen in November, but Italians are more worried about future economic prospects, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) revealed.
Italy's GDP expected to grow by 0.7% in 2014 - Istat
In 2014, GDP is expected to return gradually to growth (+0.7%), while it is expected to fall by 1.8% in real terms in 2013, Italy's national institute of statistics (Istat) revealed.
Italy's service sector back to growth - Markit
The Italian service sector has returned to grow after 28 months, while the Spanish one suffered a drop, Markit data report.
Italy's trade surplus widens - Istat
Italy's trade increased by 3.0% for exports and decreased by 0.3% for imports in July 2013, compared with the same month of 2012, according to the Italian national institute of statistics Istat.
Italian recession sets new record, but downturn has eased over last quarter
Italian GDP has decreased by 0.2% in the second quarter of 2013, Italy's National Institute of Statistics (Istat)revealed.
Italian consumer confidence grows
Italy's national statistics agency said the Istat index has reached its highest level since March 2012.