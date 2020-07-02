Istat

Eurozone unemployment remains stable in May

Eurozone's unemployment rate remained stable at 11.6% in May while slightly dropping from May 2013's 12%, the EU's statistical office Eurostat has revealed.

Italy's domestic demand turning up

The Italian consumer price index rose by 0.1% compared with the previous month and by 0.4% against March 2013, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) has revealed.

Italy's unemployment rate hits 12.9% in January

The result, the worst since 1977, was released alongside that of youth unemployment, which spiralled to 42.4%, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) has revealed.

Italy's exports down by 0.1% in 2013 - Istat

Italy's export volumes decreased by 0.1% in 2013 compared with 2012, while imports curbed by 5.5%, the latest report from Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) has revealed.

Italy's economy did not shrink in Q3

Italy's economy has stopped contracting after two years of decline, according to new official data released this morning, Istat revealed.

Italy's consumer confidence rises - Istat

Consumer confidence has risen in November, but Italians are more worried about future economic prospects, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) revealed.

Italy's trade surplus widens - Istat

Italy's trade increased by 3.0% for exports and decreased by 0.3% for imports in July 2013, compared with the same month of 2012, according to the Italian national institute of statistics Istat.