Irish Funds Industry Association
Regulation dominates annual Irish fund industry conference
The financial crisis and the subsequent international regulatory response dominated the annual Irish Fund Industry Association conference.
The Irish funds association sets foot in Frankfurt
The Irish Funds Industry Association (IFIA) has announced a strategy of international expansion, with the launch of a new European office in Frankfurt.
Irish PM: "Domestic funds industry had gone from strength to strength"
Irish prime minister Enda Kenny has affirmed today that he and his Government would do all in their power to support and grow the funds industry.
Fatca welcomed but Volcker remains a problem
The European funds industry has welcomed a decision by the US authorities to co-operate with the Europeans in revising its proposed Fatca rules. Particularly welcomed is the intention of building a regulatory system for the funds sector that is acceptable...
Irish fund service providers set out advantages of country as fund base
The financial stress on Ireland has been so tough it needed bailing out, and some banks have been nationalised. This led some onlookers to question if the country's fund servicing industry might suffer ‘aftershocks' from being in a related field.
Recovering Ireland sets sights on Asia
Ireland’s fund industry is set to target Asia with the opening of new offices across the region through which it is hoped to attract fresh corporate and investment business.
Who leads Europe's fund associations, and how are they run?
A number of leadership changes have taken place across Europe’s fund associations, including the region’s overall representative at EFAMA. Here is an outline of the selection process for key positions at some of Europe’s major associations.
Ireland's Taoiseach defends its case to investment funds industry
Ireland’s An Taoiseach Enda Kenny has argued the country remains open for business, speaking to an audience at the annual Irish Funds Industry Association, in an effort to reach out to the wider investment funds industry against its beleaguered domestic...
The head and tails of the Irish economy
Ireland has a mountain of debt to repay - a whopping €85bn - and a mountain to climb in terms of restoring its reputation with international partners. Yet, Dublin insists it can beat off all competition.