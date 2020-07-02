Irish Funds Industry Association

Fatca welcomed but Volcker remains a problem

The European funds industry has welcomed a decision by the US authorities to co-operate with the Europeans in revising its proposed Fatca rules. Particularly welcomed is the intention of building a regulatory system for the funds sector that is acceptable...

Recovering Ireland sets sights on Asia

Ireland’s fund industry is set to target Asia with the opening of new offices across the region through which it is hoped to attract fresh corporate and investment business.

Who leads Europe's fund associations, and how are they run?

A number of leadership changes have taken place across Europe’s fund associations, including the region’s overall representative at EFAMA. Here is an outline of the selection process for key positions at some of Europe’s major associations.

Ireland's Taoiseach defends its case to investment funds industry

Ireland’s An Taoiseach Enda Kenny has argued the country remains open for business, speaking to an audience at the annual Irish Funds Industry Association, in an effort to reach out to the wider investment funds industry against its beleaguered domestic...

The head and tails of the Irish economy

Ireland has a mountain of debt to repay - a whopping €85bn - and a mountain to climb in terms of restoring its reputation with international partners. Yet, Dublin insists it can beat off all competition.