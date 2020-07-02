Invest Europe
Private equity the way to promote EU growth - Frontier Economics report
As European leaders are urged to find ways to stimulate economic growth, a report from Frontier Economics highlights the extent to which private equity acts as a key driver of economic competitiveness and growth.
Quilvest & Partners raises $700m as three funds close
Global private equity investor Quilvest & Partners has closed fundraising for three funds after raising a total of $700m.
EVCA welcomes EC move to support long term private equity investment
The European Venture Capital Association (EVCA) has welcomed the publication of a Green Paper by the European Commission on how to promote private equity as a long term asset class, but adds there is much more debate and detail to be decided.
EVCA welcomes EC move to support long term private equity investment
The European Venture Capital Association (EVCA) has welcomed the publication of a Green Paper by the European Commission on how to promote private equity as a long term asset class, but adds there is much more debate and detail to be decided.
Argentum sees strong pipeline for Nordic PE funds in 2013
Norwegian private equity specialist Argentum has said that 41 Nordic private equity funds are seeking to raise up to €9.8bn through 2013.
Pace of venture deals continues decline in fourth quarter - Dow Jones VentureSource
The amount of venture capital and the number of associated deals in Europe continued a year-on-year decline in the fourth quarter of 2012, according to Dow Jones VentureSource.
EVCA starts using private equity research from Russia's RWM Capital
The European Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (EVCA) has used the analytical reviews and research on the Russian private equity market produced by Russia's RWM Capital in a newsletter to its members.
European venture capital body elects TGP partner as chairman
The General Assembly of the European Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (EVCA), the voice of European private equity and venture capital, has elected Vincenzo Morelli as its chairman for the year to June 2013.
EVCA elects TGP partner as chairman
Vincenzo Morelli has been elected as chairman of the European Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (EVCA), the voice of European private equity and venture capital. He will serve for the year to June 2013.
EU passport for venture capital sector gets backing
The European Parliament's economic affairs committee has voted in favour of a law that creates the first pan-EU passport for venture capital funds, says a Reuters report. This would allow them to market themselves to potential investors across the EU....
Private equity and venture capital fundraising up by 80%, EVCA says
The European private equity and venture capital industry fundraising increased by 80% in 2011, reaching its highest levels since 2008, according to the European Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (EVCA).
A solution to allocation dilemmas
Unigestion’s Hanspeter Bader sees private equity helping institutions struggling with asset allocation in a hostile climate.
EFAMA and EVCA join battle against Solvency II for pensions
Five major business and investment federations are urging the European Commission to reconsider a proposal to subject pensions to major parts of Solvency II rules, saying it could "impede growth and job creation", and endanger the security of retirement...
Asset managers warn Europe pension proposals could tilt funds to low yield and hit elderly
Proposals for European pensions that could implicitly favour low-yielding fixed income over long-term growth assets could leave Europe's pensioners, already struggling with low rates and austerity, even worse off, asset managers say.
SL Capital finances private equity research chair at Oxford University
SL Capital Partners, one of Europe's largest private equity funds of funds managers, has partnered with the Oxford University Private Equity Institute at Saïd Business School, to create an additional research position at the institute.
Jeremy Hocter explains the empowerment of LPs
From the mid-90s to 2007, there was no question that employing middle men for due diligence and introductory services paid dividends in the private equity industry.
European private equity trade body elects Riverside partner as head
Karsten Langer, partner of private equity group Riverside Company, has become the European Venture Capital Association’s chairman, at a time of unprecedented scrutiny of the industry.