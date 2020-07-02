Inversis
Risk management focus of Inversis Banco in 2013
Inversis Banco’s Eduardo Anton sees 2013 as a year when selectors will impose stricter risk control mechanisms.
Risk control mechanisms are set to become increasingly important in the fund selection process in 2013, as the flexibility to allocate risk between different kinds of assets according to market conditions becomes more crucial.
Spexit' contingency plans in demand, says Inversis selector
Inversis fund selector Eduardo Anton has said that the risk-off environment in Spain means managers are being asked about their contingency plans if Spain were to leave the euro.
Polarisation expected for Spain's fund market
Carlos Fernández of Inversis Banco likes conviction and independent thinking, but expects market polarisation into very active and very passive funds.
Fund selector views on fees, mergers & acquisition
The fund selector community has again raised the issue of fees paid for poor performance. They also debate the challenge of takeover.