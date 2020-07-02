International Swaps And Derivatives Association (ISDA)

Isda seeks to dispel speculation myths with commodity website

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association is playing a more active role in the debate on the impact of speculation on global commodity prices, setting up a new website designed to dispel what it sees as myths about the impact of investor activity....

CDS market faces iTraxx clearing obstacle

Derivatives market participants are trying to solve a problem that could prevent the clearing of credit default swaps (CDSs) on the Markit iTraxx Europe index – one of two index families the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) plans to include...

OTC trade sizes could shrink under Mifid reporting rules

Incoming transparency rules could shrink over-the-counter derivatives trade sizes, as market participants try to avoid revealing their positions, according to an industry panel at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association's European conference....

Isda defends trading book models in response to Basel proposals

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association has proposed an alternative approach to trading book capital requirements, and urged regulators not to disincentivise banks from improving their internal models, in its response to the Basel Committee...

Post-Trade Risk: Striking the Right Balance

Post-trade risk assessment is poised to grow in importance and deserves the attention of traders as clearing information becomes more available, according to panelists who spoke at the North American Trading Architecture Summit this week in New York....

Italy could face more swap terminations

Italian politicians claim Morgan Stanley's swap termination in January will be a one-off - but dealers say Italy's debt office is subject to other clauses that could have the same effect

Strong MEP vote for new derivatives regulations

The European Parliament's plenary session in Brussels today voted overwhelmingly in favour of new rules governing the derivatives market, encompassing both OTC and non-OTC derivatives.

IIFM and ISDA launch Islamic swap standard

The International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM) and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) have launched an ISDA/IIFM Mubadalatul Arbaah (Profit Rate Swap) product standard, to be used for Islamic hedging purposes.

CME broadens use of portfolio margining

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group will introduce portfolio margining on over-the-counter interest rate swaps, and eurodollar and Treasury futures positions, for dealer members clearing from 7 May.