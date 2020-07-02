International Swaps And Derivatives Association (ISDA)
Clearing will magnify European FTT, warns UniCredit's Lim
The proposed European Financial Transaction Tax (FTT) will make central clearing of over-the-counter derivatives prohibitively expensive, according to TJ Lim, global head of markets for Italy's UniCredit.
Terry Smith warned ISDA of rate manipulation in 2010 - reports
Tullett Prebon's chief executive Terry Smith wrote a letter to the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) back in 2010 to question the rate setting process, but was ignored.
US tax proposal targets derivatives' 'phantom income
A tax proposal released by the US House of Representatives would require investors to determine the fair market value of their derivatives holdings once a year and pay tax on any gains at ordinary income rates.
Isda seeks to dispel speculation myths with commodity website
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association is playing a more active role in the debate on the impact of speculation on global commodity prices, setting up a new website designed to dispel what it sees as myths about the impact of investor activity....
CDS market faces iTraxx clearing obstacle
Derivatives market participants are trying to solve a problem that could prevent the clearing of credit default swaps (CDSs) on the Markit iTraxx Europe index – one of two index families the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) plans to include...
ICAP, Rapid Ratings launch credit derivatives ratings
ICAP, the interdealer brokers, and Rapid Ratings, a rater or alternatives, are jointly launching a rating service covering the credit derivatives market.
Time running out for buy-side clearing docs negotiation, dealers warn
Dealers have warned that buy-side firms should not leave it until the last minute to start negotiating over-the-counter clearing agreements, because of the risk they may have to adopt standard contracts with no flexibility to make amendments.
OTC trade sizes could shrink under Mifid reporting rules
Incoming transparency rules could shrink over-the-counter derivatives trade sizes, as market participants try to avoid revealing their positions, according to an industry panel at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association's European conference....
European OTC clearing documentation faces delay
The publication of a standard legal contract for over-the-counter derivatives clearing in Europe will be delayed by up to three months, dealers say.
Isda defends trading book models in response to Basel proposals
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association has proposed an alternative approach to trading book capital requirements, and urged regulators not to disincentivise banks from improving their internal models, in its response to the Basel Committee...
MSCI paper considers derivatives clearing
MSCI, the data and index provider, has published a paper studying derivatives clearing as regulation introduces more centrally cleared contracts.
Risk & Return Canada: CCPs won't stop future crises, says academic
Legislators have put too much faith in central counterparties (CCPs), but they are not certain to prevent future crises, an academic has warned.
ISDA CEO discusses new market analysis
ISDA CEO Robert Pickel discusses the new OTC Derivatives Market Analysis in this brief interview.
ISDA wades into price speculation debate linked to Obama
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association has issued a comment on price speculation in the US petroleum product market, following comments made by US president Barack Obama.
Post-Trade Risk: Striking the Right Balance
Post-trade risk assessment is poised to grow in importance and deserves the attention of traders as clearing information becomes more available, according to panelists who spoke at the North American Trading Architecture Summit this week in New York....
Italy could face more swap terminations
Italian politicians claim Morgan Stanley's swap termination in January will be a one-off - but dealers say Italy's debt office is subject to other clauses that could have the same effect
ISDA working group close to finalising standard CSA
Dealers are close to agreeing a final template for a new standard credit support annex (CSA), having made some significant changes in recent months in response to industry concerns.
Strong MEP vote for new derivatives regulations
The European Parliament's plenary session in Brussels today voted overwhelmingly in favour of new rules governing the derivatives market, encompassing both OTC and non-OTC derivatives.
ISDA comments on the lessons learned from insuring Greek debt
One week on from the credit event that triggered payment of insurance on Greek sovereign debt, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association has reflected on what happened.
IIFM and ISDA launch Islamic swap standard
The International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM) and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) have launched an ISDA/IIFM Mubadalatul Arbaah (Profit Rate Swap) product standard, to be used for Islamic hedging purposes.
Dealers worry about risk of $500bn overnight liquidity drain
Dealers are concerned that a principle they claim could drain $500 billion from the financial system overnight will remain in the final set of guidelines for central counterparties (CCPs) and other market infrastructures.
CME broadens use of portfolio margining
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group will introduce portfolio margining on over-the-counter interest rate swaps, and eurodollar and Treasury futures positions, for dealer members clearing from 7 May.