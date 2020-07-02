ING Group
ING floats NN: Europe's biggest IPO in 2014
NN Group, the insurance arm of Dutch financial services group ING, has now opened trading on Euronext Amsterdam.
ING IM to focus on commercial real estate loans
ING Investment Management (ING IM) has announced a partnership with ING Real Estate Finance (ING REF) in order to increase access to commercial real estate as asset an class.
Lower demand for commodities leads to higher commodity prices?
Koen Straetmans, senior Multi-Asset strategist at ING Investment Management International (ING IM) looks at what the missing elements are.
ING's Van Nieuwenhuizen - Short term prospects for emerging markets have improved
Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, head of strategy at ING Investment Management, argues that short term prospects for emerging countries have improved, yet the long term outlook remains unpredictable.
Emerging markets political risk
Emerging market political risk is being sparked by weak economic performance and pressure on financial systems, explains Maarten-Jan Bakkum at ING Investment Management.
Real Estate to benefit from improving fundamentals and attractive valuations - ING IM
After a disappointing 2013, returns on real estate have overtaken equity returns by a wide margin on a year-to-date basis, ING Investment Management International (ING IM) has highlighted.
ING IM makes appointment in the Nordics
Martin Philip has been appointed to service clients and promote ING Investment Management's (ING IM) investment offering in the Nordic market.
ING IM Renta Fund Global High Yield hits €5bn
ING Investment Management International announced today that the ING (L) Renta Fund Global High Yield has surpassed the €5bn mark in assets under management (AUM).
Asian debt poised to deliver attractive returns, says ING
Asian Debt is poised to deliver attractive returns, particularly on a risk-adjusted basis, when compared with bonds in other parts of the world, ING Investment Management International (ING IM) believes.
ING IM survey reveals increase in risk appetite
More than half of institutional investors (56%) have increased their appetite for risk over the past quarter, according to the latest Risk Rotation Survey by ING Investment Management International (ING IM).