ING Group

Emerging markets political risk

Emerging market political risk is being sparked by weak economic performance and pressure on financial systems, explains Maarten-Jan Bakkum at ING Investment Management.

ING IM makes appointment in the Nordics

Martin Philip has been appointed to service clients and promote ING Investment Management's (ING IM) investment offering in the Nordic market.

ING IM survey reveals increase in risk appetite

More than half of institutional investors (56%) have increased their appetite for risk over the past quarter, according to the latest Risk Rotation Survey by ING Investment Management International (ING IM).