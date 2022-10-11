Infrastructure Capital Group

Foresight Group AUM surges 42% on the back of £3.3bn acquisition spree

Business Development

Foresight Group AUM surges 42% on the back of £3.3bn acquisition spree

clock 11 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Winners of the International Investment Awards 2022

07 October 2022 • 4 min read
02

Cyprus-based Hellenic Bank puts CEO on compulsory leave amid investigation

10 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

Watch the video revealing winners of the II Awards 2022

05 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

Swiss arm of second largest French banking group sets up Dubai office

05 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

UAE National Bonds debuts 'golden' pension scheme for expats

11 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

Top 10 best places worldwide for remote working revealed in Savills index

05 October 2022 • 2 min read