Hurst Point Group

Global investment firm subsidiary buys wealth manager Helm Godfrey in £1.5bn deal

Business Development

Global investment firm subsidiary buys wealth manager Helm Godfrey in £1.5bn deal

clock 11 May 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Sixteen convicted over £42m cash smuggling from UK to Dubai

11 May 2023 • 3 min read
02

Blacktower FM 'in final stages' of gaining full DIFC presence

10 May 2023 • 1 min read
03

EU backtracks on adviser commission ban - reports

11 May 2023 • 1 min read
04

The II Connect 2023 Previews: Canada Life

11 May 2023 • 4 min read
05

GAM shareholders take fresh concerns over Liontrust takeover to Swiss authorities

10 May 2023 • 2 min read
06

Bank of America opens Luxembourg office in bid to grow European funds

10 May 2023 • 1 min read