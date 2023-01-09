Horizon Pan European Equity

Two portfolio managers depart Janus Henderson amid set of team changes

People Moves

Two portfolio managers depart Janus Henderson amid set of team changes

clock 09 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

SPONSORED - How the UAE is becoming a haven for the world's wealthy

09 January 2023 • 5 min read
02

Number of new non-doms in UK plunges 40% amid heated debate over regime's future

09 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

Hong Kong investment firms react to shared border re-opening with China

09 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

Emirates NBD enters race to buy majority stake in India's IDBI Bank - reports

09 January 2023 • 1 min read
05

South Africa regulator tribunal overturns case against deVere CEO Nigel Green

05 January 2023 • 2 min read
06

SEC charges former BlackRock portfolio manager over undisclosed conflict of interest

09 January 2023 • 2 min read