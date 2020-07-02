Groupama
Solvabilité 2: une époque révolue, dit Groupama AM
Le code des assurances français prévoit que les titres à revenus fixes peuvent être comptabilisés en coûts historiques, avec le postulat qu'ils sont détenus jusqu'à leur échéance, selon des analyses de Groupama Asset Management.
French managers seek defences against slow growth predictions
Fund managers in France are re-positioning portfolios to address global instability.
France’s asset managers all agree on one thing: global growth is under threat. Concerns over the Eurozone’s stability have negatively impacted economic activity within Europe and elsewhere. Weaknesses are evident in both the US and Chinese economies....
Groupama AM goes equity market neutral
Groupama Asset Managment has "not abandoned" long/short hedge fund strategies although it has shifted towards equity market neutral, said Henri Chabadel, the firm's head of Sigma Fund Management.