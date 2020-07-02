Gottex Fund Management
Gottex acquires stake in multi-asset boutique Frontier
Gottex Fund Management is to take a majority stake in UK multi-asset boutique Frontier Investment Management.
Managers and allocators give greater latitude to idea of 'market-neutral' hedge funds
As market-neutral managers look beyond asset weights long and short to define their practice - and make their returns - there are clear signs some of the longest-standing and most influential allocators to market-neutral funds are giving them flexibility...
Focus on Asia - Gottex spells out reasons to be cheerful about Asian hedge funds
Investment Europe recently spoke with the Asia-based investment team at hedge fund allocator Gottex about their views on the region's hedge fund market, end-client appetite, and South Korea's move to boost its own alternatives industry.
Gottex Brokers opens first office in US
Gottex Brokers has opened its first office in the United States, focusing on brokerage services in the secondary market for alternative investments.
Hedge fund fees rise as industry demand returns
Hedge fund fees have been the focus of intense discussion in recent times, but certain investors say that better managers deserve the fees they earn
Swiss banking sector could shrink by a third
Swiss banks face the prospect of losing 15%, or Sfr135bn francs ($139bn) of their assets as a result of Western Europeans taking their money onshore, said Herbert Hensle, global head of the Strategy & Transformation team of Cap Gemini SA, in a Bloomberg...
Selectors discuss the quality of managers, Asia and strategy platforms
The latest roundup of fund selector views elicits comment on manager quality, consistency and transparency, the state of China and Japan, and the dangers of following a trend.
Gottex seeks a new approach in Asia
‘Hedge fund fees only for hedge fund returns’ is one maxim of Penjing Asset Management, M&A target of Swiss-based Gottex FM.
Europe's funds of hedge fund M&A doubles in speed
As much M&A occurred among funds of hedge funds by July as happened in all of last year, according to ratings agency Fitch, which singled out Switzerland's Gottex and London's EIM as among a shrinking number of mid- to large-scale European players not...
Selectors discuss microfinance, Swiss regulation, and currency
The latest roundup of fund selector views finds that regulation in Switzerland and the euro/dollar exchange rate or being closely monitored, along with a boom in microfinance private equity funds.
Gottex reports across-the-board first quarter fund gains
Fund of hedge funds manager Gottex Fund Management Holdings posted gains across its entire fund range in the first quarter and forecast its flagship market-neutral product would make good all past losses by June.
Gottex puts crisis behind it as flagship hits highwater mark
Hedge fund allocator Gottex Fund Management Holdings, whose troubles in the crisis ranged from winding down offerings to fraud at a company some underlying managers invested in, grew assets in an institutional unit five-fold last year and saw its flagship...