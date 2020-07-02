Gottex Fund Management

Swiss banking sector could shrink by a third

Swiss banks face the prospect of losing 15%, or Sfr135bn francs ($139bn) of their assets as a result of Western Europeans taking their money onshore, said Herbert Hensle, global head of the Strategy & Transformation team of Cap Gemini SA, in a Bloomberg...

Europe's funds of hedge fund M&A doubles in speed

As much M&A occurred among funds of hedge funds by July as happened in all of last year, according to ratings agency Fitch, which singled out Switzerland's Gottex and London's EIM as among a shrinking number of mid- to large-scale European players not...