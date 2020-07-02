Glendevon King

Glendevon King: Italy to ask for ECB's help in 2013
Following the recent earthquake in Italian politics, with the decision by technocrat prime minister Mario Monti to leave his post earlier than the country's general elections, there is a clear risk that Italy will have to ask for the intervention of the...

Is Europe entering an 'intervention zone'?
Nicola Marinelli, portfolio manager at Glendevon King asset management, argues that the Spanish bail-out and concerns on the newly elected government in Greece are calling for urgent action by eurozone leaders.

France downgrade expected but troubling for fund managers

Managers agree the French downgrade was foreseeable but markets have been choppy since reopening. Many predict the downgrade will impact fixed income and equity valuations and the lending capacity of the EFSF.