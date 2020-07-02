Glendevon King
"Investors will be in early on Monday to see reactions to Italy's vote," Marinelli expects
The political and economic turmoil of Italy in the latter half of 2011 seems distant compared to the relatively stable, Italy which we see today. However, according to Nicola Marinelli, portfolio manager at Glendevon King Asset Management, investors will...
Glendevon King: Italy to ask for ECB's help in 2013
Following the recent earthquake in Italian politics, with the decision by technocrat prime minister Mario Monti to leave his post earlier than the country's general elections, there is a clear risk that Italy will have to ask for the intervention of the...
Is Europe entering an 'intervention zone'?
Nicola Marinelli, portfolio manager at Glendevon King asset management, argues that the Spanish bail-out and concerns on the newly elected government in Greece are calling for urgent action by eurozone leaders.
Glendevon's Naud stands for election to French Parliament
Yannick Naud, portfolio manager at fixed income boutique Glendevon King Asset Management, is standing for the Mouvement Democratique (MoDem) Party in the French elections to parliament.
France downgrade expected but troubling for fund managers
Managers agree the French downgrade was foreseeable but markets have been choppy since reopening. Many predict the downgrade will impact fixed income and equity valuations and the lending capacity of the EFSF.
Glendevon launches NOK share class for Global Bond Fund II
Glendevon King Asset Management (GKAM) has launched a Norwegian krone class of shares in its Global Bond Fund II, a fixed income fund that invests mainly in bonds of companies based in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark.
People Moves: Two depart GLG and Goldman Sachs for Schroders, changes at GKAM, Fleming F&P, Carmignac, Skagen
GLG fixed income and Goldman Sachs European equities managers line up moves to Schroders, former Barclays Wealth directors to join Fleming family office, Carmignac announces Cvetanovski replacement, GKAM adds to advisory board, Skagen appoints for Amsterdam...
Glendevon King strategy aims to separate company risk from country risk
Richard Kendall and Nicola Marinelli of Glendevon King Asset Management believe big is not necessarily beautiful when it comes to fixed income fund management.