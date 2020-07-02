German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin)
German banks face mixed news on regulation
German financial regulator Bafin is mooted to be extending by six months the deadline its nation's banks have to meet Basel III capital requirements, but a leading politician is reportedly airing a paper on forcing them to separate their investment banking...
Swiss set to strengthen domestic asset management industry
Swiss trade organisations are set to secure market access for the country’s asset management industry to the emerging AIFM market.
Extended short sale bans fail to stop Continental stock slide
Short selling bans extended last night in four eurozone equities markets – Spain, Italy, Belgium and France - have not completely stopped shares sliding today, but falls by mid-morning were generally modest compared to some already experienced this month....
Tax agreement clears way for Swiss funds in German market
Switzerland's Federal Council has signed off on a tax agreement with Germany that should facilitate access to the German market by Swiss securities funds.