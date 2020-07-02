Fund of hedge funds (Fohf)

Momentum Global hire aims to buck losing trend

South African hedge fund investors Momentum Global Investment Management have hired analyst Kris Richmond from rival PAAMCO to examine strategies that last month bucked their industry's losing trend and are most favoured by investors in future.

Funds of Hedge Funds' Last Stand?

The fund of hedge funds market has long been a manually intensive one. New regulations and strategies—and a general desire to survive—have led to a push for automation throughout the industry.

Hedge fund database weaknesses exposed in research

Commonly used hedge fund databases suffer problems of bias, missing data and limitations in identifying correlations between factors such as age and size of funds and their performances, according to academic research from the UK and Finland.

Emerging markets hedge funds on top in February

Emerging markets hedge funds outperformed every other hedge fund strategy in February bringing year to date performance to 7.4%, the strongest returns posted by any of the 13 strategies tracked by Edhec Risk-Alternative Indexes.