Fund of hedge funds (Fohf)
Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management acquires fund of hedge funds
Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management's (DeAWM) Aggregator Solutions fund has recently acquired a $85m portfolio of illiquid hedge funds from a Swiss asset manager.
Nikko Asset Management's Devitt sees consolidation in outlook for Fofs and Fohfs
Aoifinn Devitt, head of the World Series Fund platform at Nikko Asset Management, sees consolidation as one key outcome for funds of funds and funds of hedge funds in future.
Paamco's Melanie Rijkenberg discusses current investment opportunities in European bank deleveraging
For the past two to three years, hedge fund and other investors have been eagerly anticipating opportunities expected to emerge from the swift and substantial deleveraging of European banks.
Allocators enjoy the 'low risk-taking world' of hedge funds
Low net positions and the popularity of relative-value strategies suggest that hedge managers are reining in their risk.
Alix report reveals growth in hedge fund platform AUM
Alix Capital’s latest quarterly survey has revealed assets under management on Ucits hedge fund platforms have increased by 14.3% since the start of the year.
Focus on hedge funds - Franklin Templeton explains logic behind K2 deal
In broad terms, M&A involving funds of hedge funds is being done from two different rationales. It could be argued that one, taken recently by Franklin Templeton and K2 Advisors, will be far more acceptable to clients.
Focus on hedge funds: Return dispersion near long-term lows makes tough work for hedge selectors
Fund selection is becoming increasingly difficult for funds of hedge funds as the dispersion of returns between the best and worst managers for many strategies is lower now than at any other point since the onset of the credit crunch.
Focus on hedge funds - Swiss players remain among FoHFs elite
Swiss funds of hedge funds have been at the epicentre of various crises and industry scandals since 2008, but the largest players there still control one third of the money in the world's largest alternative multi-manager funds.
Focus on hedge funds: Swiss managers positive on single strategy hedge funds
Despite a relatively small proportion of Swiss single strategy hedge funds in the global pool, Swiss hedge fund managers are convinced that in the next three years the number of single strategies will grow faster than funds of funds.
Focus on industry M&A - Why banks are holding back the 'tsunami' of asset management M&A
As Europe's banks came under intense capital, regulatory and political pressure after the 2008 crisis, many practitioners expected them to unleash a wave of M&A, principally involving their fund management unit.
HFR's Godden to head up managed account platform at Sciens
John Godden has joined Sciens Fund of Funds Management Holdings to head up its managed account platform.
Investor 'loss of faith' causes Thames River listed hedge fund closure
The decision by Thames River to close its £54m Multi Hedge listed fund and return the cash to shareholders next month is part of a long-term demise in faith by investors in the listed alternative fund sector, analysts say.
Gottex looks to expand LUMA hedge platform through US partnership
Hedge investor the Gottex group has sealed a partnership with America's Southport Harbor Advisors for developing the US activities of its LUMA hedge fund platform, in a westward expansion that complements nicely the group's enlargement eastwards, in Asia....
Momentum Global hire aims to buck losing trend
South African hedge fund investors Momentum Global Investment Management have hired analyst Kris Richmond from rival PAAMCO to examine strategies that last month bucked their industry's losing trend and are most favoured by investors in future.
Only four FOHFs made money in 2011, S&P Capital IQ says
Hardly any fund of hedge funds (FOHFs) made money in 2011, and only four S&P Capital IQ graded FOHFs delivered positive returns during the year, according to research by S&P Capital IQ.
Harcourt names new alternatives head from Credit Suisse
Vontobel Group has continued its recent Swiss hiring spree with its Harcourt alternatives unit announcing Jan Viebig from Credit Suisse will be its head of alternative investments from September.
US law change could help small funds of funds repair image
Recent US laws liberalizing how hedge funds communicate with the wider public could be of particular help to funds of funds, a community struggling to assert its worth after performing worse than the average single fund in seven of the past eight years,...
Axiom Fund of Ucits alternatives funds eliminates management fee
Axiom Fund has eliminated management fees on the fund of alternative Ucits funds, in the latest sign the onshore hedge fund industry is addressing investor concerns about poor alignment of interests by the parallel offshore community during the 2008/2009...
Funds of Hedge Funds' Last Stand?
The fund of hedge funds market has long been a manually intensive one. New regulations and strategies—and a general desire to survive—have led to a push for automation throughout the industry.
Hedge fund database weaknesses exposed in research
Commonly used hedge fund databases suffer problems of bias, missing data and limitations in identifying correlations between factors such as age and size of funds and their performances, according to academic research from the UK and Finland.
Emerging markets hedge funds on top in February
Emerging markets hedge funds outperformed every other hedge fund strategy in February bringing year to date performance to 7.4%, the strongest returns posted by any of the 13 strategies tracked by Edhec Risk-Alternative Indexes.
Alternative Ucits continue to bounce back
The UCITS Alternative Index (UAI) Blue Chip index is up 3.1% since the start of 2012, marking the strongest start to a year since the index began in 2008.
Hedge fund 'fire sale' threat remains, says UK FSA
The UK Financial Services Authority said that there is still systemic risk of a hedge fund ‘fire sale' of assets during periods of stressed markets.