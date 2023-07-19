fund flows

Active ETFs punch above their weight in H1 inflows

Passive

Active ETFs punch above their weight in H1 inflows

clock 19 July 2023 • 1 min read
Refinitiv: UK funds suffer largest outflows on record in September

Funds

Refinitiv: UK funds suffer largest outflows on record in September

clock 24 October 2022 • 1 min read
Number, value of funds fall in latest IoM statistical quarterly

Funds

Number, value of funds fall in latest IoM statistical quarterly

clock 22 August 2022 • 1 min read
Morningstar: European fixed income funds suffer €16.5bn net outflows in May

Funds

Morningstar: European fixed income funds suffer €16.5bn net outflows in May

clock 23 June 2022 • 1 min read
ESG interest drives Candriam's 11% AUM growth         

ESG

ESG interest drives Candriam's 11% AUM growth         

clock 25 March 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Portugal's NHR 'might be phased out' in one year's time amid new direction of travel

16 November 2023 • 6 min read
02

New strict French rules may force 45% of ISR-funds to divest €7bn

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

Liontrust outflows continue to mount as GAM costs drag into 2024

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

BlackRock EMEA chief to take role in BoE deputy governor selection

15 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Don't let China's woes cloud Asia's investment potential

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
06

Blackfinch unveils infrastructure and property funds

16 November 2023 • 2 min read