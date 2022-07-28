FUM

St James's Place assets drop 7.6% in H1 despite net inflows of £5.5bn

Business Development

St James's Place assets drop 7.6% in H1 despite net inflows of £5.5bn

clock 28 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

UAE sanctions six banks over tax evasion and fines exchange house $1.4m

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
02

Italy probes Lombard International Assurance in €500m tax evasion case 

25 July 2022 • 1 min read
03

Tax avoidance promoter fined £1m over Jersey trust scheme  

27 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

STM Group to buy £3.3m SIPP and SSAS business

26 July 2022 • 3 min read
05

50% of fund managers still to complete ESG data ahead of MiFID II deadline

26 July 2022 • 2 min read
06

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: UAP Group's Rob Shipman reveals launch, outlines 2022 vision

27 July 2022 • 1 min read