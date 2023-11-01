Foreign Office

Risk of terrorist attacks in the UAE is 'very likely' says UK Foreign Office

Regulation

Risk of terrorist attacks in the UAE is 'very likely' says UK Foreign Office

clock 01 November 2023 • 2 min read
FCA names new international director amid complaints ruling over unregulated firms

People Moves

FCA names new international director amid complaints ruling over unregulated firms

clock 05 August 2022 • 2 min read
Jersey ready with new war threat sanctions, bans dealings with five Russian banks

Regulation

Jersey ready with new war threat sanctions, bans dealings with five Russian banks

clock 21 February 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

SEC sues Brite Advisors USA over custody rule violations and disclosure failures

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Where is the new 'tax-friendly' alternative to Portugal?

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

Abolition of UK lifetime allowance for pension pot remains on target for April 2024

22 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

UK chancellor Hunt to unveil £9bn-a-year tax break for business - reports

22 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao resigns as crypto platform pays $4bn fine

22 November 2023 • 8 min read
06

Global investor opens family office in Abu Dhabi

23 November 2023 • 4 min read