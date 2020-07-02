Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (Fatca)
"Smaller firms struggle with FATCA" says GoldenSource's Engdahl
As the deadline for the implementation of the FATCA regulation has passed, Steve Engdahl (pictured), senior vice president of product strategy at data management provider GoldenSource comments on the implications.
Italy's increase of financial gains tax to become effective
The Italian government will start applying a 26% tax rate on financial gains from 1 July, as announced by PM Matteo Renzi at the beginning of his presidency.
April push fails to deliver fully signed IGAs for Fatca
Despite a push to obtain agreements with foreign governments through April, the US Treasury's own website notes the large number of outstanding Intergovernmental Agreements yet to be implemented fully around the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (Fatca)....
Luxembourg and USA sign FATCA Model 1 IGA
The Luxembourg and US governments have today signed an agreement to improve international tax compliance and implement the so-called Model 1 Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) of the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA).
Dion Global's Colin Camp asks: What next for Fatca compliance?
Colin Camp, managing director of Products & Strategy at Dion Global Solutions, which specialises in business process automation, says those seeking solutions to Fatca should not forget the OECD's Common Reporting Standard.
Alfi confirms 2013 'good year' for Luxembourg industry
Data from the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry points to net fund sales of some €193bn through the past year, or about half of all net fund sales across Europe.
Interactive Data enhances services to facilitate Fatca compliance
Financial information provider Interactive Data Corporation has announced that it has released a comprehensive reference data to assist financial services firms as they prepare to comply with the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA).
US Treasury publishes further FFI guidance for Fatca Model 2 users
The US Department of the Treasury and US Internal Revenue Service have published proposed guidance for Foreign Financial Institutions as defined under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (Fatca), and which are covered by Model 2 Intergovernmental Agreements...
Fatca expertise among benefits cited for technology mergers
Fatca has been cited as one of the areas that can be better addressed through the merger of technology companies, more specifically in the form of the recent acquisiton of US based AnalytX by eFront, the specialist in solutions for alternative asset managers....
US IRS posts FAQ documents on Fatca
Documents detailing answers to two sets of FAQs - frequently asked questions - have been posted by the US Internal Revenue Service as part of its ongoing work to implement the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act - Fatca.
ISITC Europe launches Fatca working group
The International Securities Association for Institutional Trade Communication (ISITC) Europe has launched its latest Working Group dedicated to covering the operational impact of US Fatca legislation on European financial institutions.
Impact of Fatca reviewed by Baker & McKenzie's Sandrine Leclercq
Sandrine Leclercq, counsel for Baker & McKenzie Luxembourg has outlined the impact of Fatca regulations on the local funds industry.
US IRS updates Fatca website, prepares for registrations
The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has updated its website for information relating to the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (Fatca), in preparation for registrations required from August.
Let the box ticking begin: IRS releases draft Fatca reporting documents
Drafts of documents that will need to be filled in and returned to the US Internal Revenue Service as part of Fatca (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) regulations have been published by the IRS and US Treasury.
New Swiss focus on asset management
Developing the Swiss asset management brand and resiliency to the same degree as the country's banking sector is a key focus at both the Swiss Funds Association (SFA) and the Swiss Banking Association (SBA).