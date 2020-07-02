Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (Fatca)

April push fails to deliver fully signed IGAs for Fatca

Despite a push to obtain agreements with foreign governments through April, the US Treasury's own website notes the large number of outstanding Intergovernmental Agreements yet to be implemented fully around the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (Fatca)....

Luxembourg and USA sign FATCA Model 1 IGA

The Luxembourg and US governments have today signed an agreement to improve international tax compliance and implement the so-called Model 1 Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) of the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA).

Interactive Data enhances services to facilitate Fatca compliance

Financial information provider Interactive Data Corporation has announced that it has released a comprehensive reference data to assist financial services firms as they prepare to comply with the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA).

US Treasury publishes further FFI guidance for Fatca Model 2 users

The US Department of the Treasury and US Internal Revenue Service have published proposed guidance for Foreign Financial Institutions as defined under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (Fatca), and which are covered by Model 2 Intergovernmental Agreements...

Fatca expertise among benefits cited for technology mergers

Fatca has been cited as one of the areas that can be better addressed through the merger of technology companies, more specifically in the form of the recent acquisiton of US based AnalytX by eFront, the specialist in solutions for alternative asset managers....

US IRS posts FAQ documents on Fatca

Documents detailing answers to two sets of FAQs - frequently asked questions - have been posted by the US Internal Revenue Service as part of its ongoing work to implement the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act - Fatca.

ISITC Europe launches Fatca working group

The International Securities Association for Institutional Trade Communication (ISITC) Europe has launched its latest Working Group dedicated to covering the operational impact of US Fatca legislation on European financial institutions.

New Swiss focus on asset management

Developing the Swiss asset management brand and resiliency to the same degree as the country's banking sector is a key focus at both the Swiss Funds Association (SFA) and the Swiss Banking Association (SBA).