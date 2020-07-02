Fixed income (Global bonds)
Intesa Sanpaolo has launched a €1bn senior unsecured benchmark Eurobond targeted at international markets.
Franklin Templeton expands European fixed income offerings
Franklin Templeton Investments has announced the launch of the Luxembourg-registered Franklin Euro Short Duration Bond Fund.
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo has launched a €1bn senior unsecured benchmark eurobond aimed at international markets.
Italy's group Intesa Sanpaolo has launched a €1bn eurobond issue for international markets.
Russia's NSD makes new steps in bond market liberalisation
Russian non-banking financial organisations have now gained easier access to the foreign securities market through Russia’s National Settlement Depository (NSD).
"First move" investors eye Russia's local debt ahead of Euroclear
“First move” foreign investors, such as hedge funds, have started buying into the Russian local bond market, following the approval of Euroclear by Russia’s Federal Service for Financial Markets (FSFR) to offer services for a range of Russian debt securities....
Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo has announced a €1bn eurobond issue targeted at international markets, to optimise its treasury management.