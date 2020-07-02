Fidente Capital
Dexion Capital explains the growing diversification opportunity in natural catastrophes
Investing in the catastrophe market is increasingly being sought out by investors keen on uncorrelated income streams, explains Ana Haurie, executive group managing director at Dexion Capital plc & Dexion Capital (Guernsey) Limited.
Former Man Group environmental specialist launches wind fund
Resonance Asset Management, an alternative asset management firm founded by industry veteran Nick Wood, has raised £35m in assets for its inaugural wind energy income fund.
Focus on hedge funds - Credit strategies find favour, and good returns
Investment gains from listed hedge funds focused on credit have comfortably outpaced those from listed peers concentrating on other asset classes, as flexible investment approaches to corporate bonds are favoured in a climate of dizzying prices.
DCG IRIS takes Dexion Capital past $10bn fund raising level
DGC IRIS, the Guernsey based closed ended investment company listed in London this past week via a £40m placing, has taken Dexion Capital past the $10bn level in fund raising activities.
Dexion names Robin Fuller as new executive director
Guernsey-based fund administration and management firm Dexion has named Robin Fuller as an executive director.
Dexion Capital floats closed ended fund to invest in Credit Suisse risk portfolio
Dexion Capital is floating DCG IRIS on the London Stock Exchange, which will invest in a portfolio of insurance-linked strategies managed by Credit Suittse.
Dexion Capital expands role as hedge fund service provider
The announcement today that Dexion Capital is the only adviser and placing agent for listing one of the hedge industry's flagship funds is only the latest in a series of wins for the diversified fund servicing boutique.