Allianz Russia appoints head of asset management
Allianz Investments in Russia has appointed Ilya Mozgovoy deputy CEO and head of asset management.
Feri hands out fund and group awards for German-speaking Europe
AllianceBernstein has won the award for most innovative fund at the Feri EuroRating Awards 2012, presented yesterday for the fifth year to the best managers judged in each of Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
The reasons behind S&P's credit downgrade
Standard & Poor's followed Germany's Feri ratings agency, on Friday, by downgrading the creditworthiness of the US, the world's largest borrower. Below we print a slightly abridged version of the US agency's reasoning for the cut, from AAA to AA+.
US downgrade - better late than never, say asset managers
Asset managers say ratings agencies gave America "the benefit of the doubt for too long" before Standard & Poor's finally stripped Washington of its coveted AAA rating late on Friday.
Feri plans expansion to Pfandbriefe and structured finance
German ratings agency Feri is used to breaking fresh ground, its chief executive says - after all, it already downgraded the US.